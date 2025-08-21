Logan Paul Looking To Sell $14 Mil Puerto Rico Mansion After Wedding

Logan Paul is looking to close the door for good on his Puerto Rico mansion after wedding Nina Agdal … as TMZ Sports has learned he’s put his palatial Dorado home up for sale.

Just days after he tied the knot with Agdal in Lake Como, sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell us Logan’s now hoping to shed his P.R. pad for $14 million.

We’re told he and Nina simply want to spend more time at their upstate New York residence after exchanging their vows.

Paul’s lived in the Puerto Rico place for a while … and ya gotta imagine it’ll be ultimately tough to part with, considering all of its bells and whistles.

It features six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms … an outdoor kitchen, a pool — and a garage/driveway with plenty of space for a fleet of luxury cars.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger over a year ago, he also showed it’s got a dinosaur fossil in it — though no word yet if that comes with the purchase of the property.

Selling a house can come with a lot of stress, but Paul’s going to have to compartmentalize it all as best — and as soon — as he can … ’cause the WWE Superstar’s got a match with John Cena slated for Aug. 31!