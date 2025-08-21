Killswitch returns to AEW after one year out of action

Killswitch made his return to AEW television yesterday on Dynamite and aligned himself with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The former Luchasaurus was introduced by Wayne, who said he broke his foot the previous week and couldn’t wrestle at Forbidden Door.

Killswitch walked down to the ring with Sabian and Wayne, chokeslammed Cope and then after a staredown, chokeslammed Cage as well. It was then announced that Killswitch was replacing Wayne in the tag team match at Forbidden Door against Cope and Cage.

The former TNT champion has been out of action since last year’s All In and was hospitalized in September following a bout with pneumonia.

Luchasaurus/Killswitch está de vuelta!!!! Después de un complejo momento que atravesó, que bueno es tenerlo de regreso. Estará luchando en Forbidden Door en reemplazo de un lesionado Nick Wayne #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/akKITLefUM — DDSD Wrestling (@dosdossolodos) August 21, 2025

