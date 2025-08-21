Kayden Carter: “I feel like I have so much to offer, and I feel like I wasn’t able to showcase that”

Lacey Lane (Kayden Carter) opened up about her time in WWE, admitting she often felt stifled. “I feel like I have so much to offer, and I feel like I wasn’t able to showcase that,” she said, noting that fans mostly saw her as a tag wrestler when she also wanted to stand out as an individual. “I feel like people are used to seeing me in a tag team… but I also want to remind people that I am an individual, that I did have a spark before I got to WWE. I was so much of a Spitfire, and that same passion, that same drive, is still there.”

Her biggest frustration was with the women’s tag division. Despite a strong debut against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, momentum never came. “I’m not quite sure why it’s such a taboo thing where everyone’s like, ‘oh, like, women’s tag wrestling isn’t anything,’ and I’m like, it’s fun.” She believes it came down to favoritism. “If you’re not the hand chosen, it doesn’t matter what you do.” Lane even emailed Road Dogg pleading, “We’ve never been on a PLE… we just need an opportunity. We need a chance to show you, like, what we’re capable of.” His reply was simply, “timing’s everything.”

What hurt more was the lack of feedback. “Every time after a match, we got great critiques… we never got anything said to us that, like, ‘Hey, you should do this, you should do that.’” The frustration boiled over in London where she and Katana Chance broke down. “We literally broke down after this match… we had no clue. And we just were so upset in London. And it was, it was horrible.”

Now a free agent, she sees AEW as a perfect fit. “I think AEW is my speed… they don’t bring the bullshit, they bring the fists. And you know me, I’m a girl that’s down to fight. I love that. So I can see myself there definitely.”

Source: Busted Open Radio