Collision, NXT, and Dynamite viewership numbers

– Collision on Saturday night drew just 286,000 viewers, down 137,000 viewers from the previous week. This ends the streak of two weeks in the 400,000-range and it was the fourth least-watched Collision of 2025 so far. The show went up head-to-head with AAA’s Triplemania, NFL preseason, and UFC prelims. In 18-49, Collision had a 0.06 rating, down 0.02 from the prior week.

– NXT on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, PA this week drew 675,000 viewers, down 53,000 viewers from the prior episode.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 565,000 viewers (P2+), P18-49 rating: 0.16. The lowest total viewership for Dynamite since April 23rd.

(Ratings credist: Programming Insider, Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)