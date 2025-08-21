Cody Rhodes on the idea of writing a book, Tony Khan teases a return to the UK next year

– Cody Rhodes opened up about the idea of writing a book and admitted that while he wants to, there’s a major part of his story that he feels he can’t share right now. He said, “I would love to write a book, but an entire huge chapter is locked behind a wall.” Rhodes explained that whenever he talks about that period, people accuse him of twisting things, even though, as he put it, “Everything I say these days when it comes to that is somehow, I’m rewriting history, I’m remembering it wrong, even though the receipts are literally on social media… every time I say anything, it’s the wrong thing to say.”

While he didn’t name AEW outright, it’s clear the “huge chapter” is his run as one of the company’s founders and Executive Vice Presidents before his unexpected departure in 2022. He admitted it’s frustrating not being able to tell the whole truth, saying, “It hurts my heart because I’d love to tell the story.” For now, he feels stuck, adding, “I just have to wait for somebody else to tell the story and hopefully they include me in it. It’s an odd situation, but I would love to write a book.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Tony Khan has teased that AEW will come back to UK before August 2026.

“I shouldn’t wait until next summer? I should do it sooner? Alright, based on that feedback, you know what? Maybe we don’t have to wait until next summer to come back to the UK.”

(source: OVO Hydro tapings)