Bubba The Love Sponge says Brooke Hogan has information on her father’s passing

Bubba The Love Sponge Claims Brooke Hogan Has Information Surrounding Her Late Father’s Passing.

Speaking on his radio show, Bubba said that he got in contact with Brooke and said she had received messages from people who were at the scene of her father’s passing.

Bubba, who has been skeptical since the #WWE Legend’s untimely passing, has been vocal about the circumstances surrounding his death, saying an independent investigation, and an autopsy, would provide the answers to his concerns.

“An independent autopsy from Orange County or somewhere else that’s not in the jurisdiction of Scientology,” he said. “At that point they can say… this is how he died. Here’s what’s in his system, here’s the blood panel, here’s the toxicology report, and here’s the fact that he died from a heart attack.”

Source: The Bubba The Love Sponge Show