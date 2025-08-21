AEW News and Notes

– Will Ospreay is in-need of neck surgery and is looking to go through with the procedure in the near future.
(source: PWlnsider)
– New poster for the Lights Out Steel Cage Match this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 21, 2025
– Tony Khan says Bozilla was not available for Forbidden Door until the past few days. He’s excited to meet with her and have her work with AEW while representing Stardom.
– Khan also stated that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday will be one of the top five biggest gates in AEW history.
(source: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Call)