AEW News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
360

Will Ospreay is in-need of neck surgery and is looking to go through with the procedure in the near future.

(source: PWlnsider)

– New poster for the Lights Out Steel Cage Match this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Tony Khan says Bozilla was not available for Forbidden Door until the past few days. He’s excited to meet with her and have her work with AEW while representing Stardom.

– Khan also stated that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday will be one of the top five biggest gates in AEW history.

(source: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Call)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here