8/21/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Trick Williams opens up TNA Impact and tells the fans he feels bad for them since he defeated Moose in his hometown. He addresses why he has the title upside down because he put the company upside down and is why they’re important right now.

Mike Santana comes out and tells Trick that he did turn TNA upside down and pissed off a lot of talent but they had the biggest gate because of guys like him and Joe Hendry, not Trick. Santana says it doesn’t matter where they face but he’ll take the title off of Trick but Trick denies his request.

Santino Marella was about to announce the match but Tricks says in his contract that he doesn’t have to defend the belt up to 50 days and says to Santana that he doesn’t have to embarrass his family again and retreats before Santana can get his hands on him.

– Xia Brookside and Killer Kelly kick off the Knockouts Gauntlet Match.

– Xia Brookside eliminated Killer Kelly to move on in the number 1 contender Knockout World Championship Gauntlet match where she’ll face the #3 entrant Dani Luna.

– Dani Luna eliminated Xia Brookside to move on in the number 1 contender’s Knockouts Women’s World Championship Gauntlet Match where She’ll face the #5 entrant Rosemary.

– Dani Luna eliminated Rosemary to move on in the number 1 contender’s Gauntlet match where She’ll now face the #6 entrant Indi Hartwell.

– Indi Hartwell eliminated Dani Luna to move on in the number Knockout Women’s Championship number 1 contenders Gauntlet match where she’ll face the final entrant Jody Threat.

– Jody Threat defeated Indi Hartwell by DQ to earn herself a future TNA Knockouts Women’s World Championship Opportunity after Dani Luna lost it and took out both women with a steel Chair.

– Another match happening next week it will be The Inspiration taking on Fallon Henley and Jasmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence.

– Ryan Nemeth come out to announce that his big Brother Nick Nemeth will return to TNA in 2 weeks.

– Mara Sadé is backstage doing some painting. Hardys interrupt and Jeff says he’s done some canvas work and goes to show Mara.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Something in a very intense match.

– Cedrick Alexander tells the X-Division Champ Leon Slater he got the a tag match next week against the Hardy’s.

– The TNA International Champ Steve Maclin is the partner for Mike Santana next week, so it will be Mike Santana and The TNA International Champ Steve Maclin taking on Aj Francis of First Class and The NXT and TNA World Champ Trick Williams.

– Jacy Jayne is in the ring and talks about the women in TNA aren’t good enough to be Knockouts Champion, especially representing two companies and even Santino knows it. She’ll make an example out of Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance.

Ash by Elegance comes out and tells Jacy Jayne that she’s an attention whore! Ash tells Jacy that she hasn’t accomplished anything compared to her.

Masha Slamovich says she’s done with Temu Britney Spears and Emo Katy Perry as she is taking her title back. All three get in each other’s face but Jacy walks away as Ash and Masha still argue.

– In The MainEvent Order 4 defeated the System and Matt Cardona in a 6 man tag team match.

Order 4 then stood tall after the match to end TNA.