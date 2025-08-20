WWE PLE switching to ESPN in September

Just announced:

Beginning Septe‍mber 20, ESPN becomes the exclusive domestic home of all WWE Premium Live Events in the U.S.

All WWE PLEs will be available on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service earlier than previously announced, with select simulcasting on ESPN linear platforms.

To kick off this new partnership, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a massive PLE, with the first-ever Wrestlepalooza on Sat‍urday, Septe‍mber 20 live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis!

Wrestlepalooza Logo

Wrestlepalooza will feature a massive headline attraction with John Cena versus an opponent he hasn’t faced in more than a decade. The event will also feature WWE Undisputed Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and many more!

Tickets for Wrestlepalooza will go on sale this Fri‍day, Aug‍ust 22 at 10am ET/7am PT. Presale for tickets will begin tom‍orrow, Aug‍ust 21 at 10am ET/7am PT.

A new home. A new PLE. A new era.

An historic partnership, a major step towards the future!!!@WWE Wrestlepalooza from Indianapolis on September 20 will air LIVE on @espn. pic.twitter.com/jNOAN5Lfoc — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2025