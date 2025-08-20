WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch says she prefers being a heel and feels like she’s a better wrestler that way:

“I’m better at making people look good. I’m not a cool wrestler, I don’t have cool moves.

“I’m really good at knowing where to put other people’s cool stuff.”

– Las Vegas Stadium Authority discloses WrestleMania 41 attendance:

58,538 on Saturday and 60,103 on Sunday

– Trick Williams and Nikki Bella attended the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles practice session:

– Meet Sean Waltman:

