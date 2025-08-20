Updated AEW Forbidden Door PPV Card

Updated card for Forbidden Door

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

-AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Bozilla vs. Persephone

LIVE on PPV, 1pm ET/10am PT

This Sunday, 8/24! TBS Championship 4-Way Match@MercedesVarnado vs @HailWindsor vs CMLL's Persephone vs Stardom's Bozilla! It's an International TBS Title 4-Way match at Forbidden Door LIVE in London, THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/ppsvbMvI3P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2025

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Brodido vs. FTR

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

-10-Man Tag Team Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian