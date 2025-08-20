Spike Dudley: “I wouldn’t induct me to the Hall of Fame”

Spike Dudley says he doesn’t consider himself to be a Hall of Famer:

“I don’t know how they figure out who’s in the Hall of Fame or whatnot. It’s not that huge of a deal to me. I guess it would be cool. I wouldn’t say no, but I’ve never considered myself as a Hall of Famer.

When I walked away, especially from WWE, I was a bitter douchebag. I was angry when they let me go. I took it really personally and reacted like a douche, and I don’t know if anybody there holds resentment against me. I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to any of them. I don’t know if that’s significant or not.

I wouldn’t induct me to the Hall of Fame.”

(Via Chris Van Vliet interview)