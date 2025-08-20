Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens notes

– Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has reached a significant milestone in his career. Yesterday August 19, 2025, marks the 15-year anniversary of his first-ever televised in-ring appearance. Long before he was “The Tribal Chief,” Reigns signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2010 and began his career in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). On August 19, 2010, he made his television debut under the name “Roman Leakee,” competing in a 15-man battle royal.

– Kevin Owens’ reaction to Naomi and Jimmy Uso’s pregnancy announcement:

I have high hopes that with Naomi and Gigantic Jim (the nicest Bloodline member despite being so misguided) as his parents, the child will turn out to be a decent human being UNLIKE HIS UNCLES AND THE CHILDREN OF HIS VARIOUS FAMILY MEMBERS’ FORMER TAG TEAM PARTNERS!!! https://t.co/Soatai2nwT — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 20, 2025