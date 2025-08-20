Mixed tag match announced for NXT Heatwave, plus notes on Rhodes, Reigns, and Woods

– Xavier Woods to be assessed by outside WWE medical professionals, due to Penta using an illegal piledriver.

Last night I beat @PENTAELZEROM within an inch of his life. He then cheated by using a Mexican Destroyer, which is an illegal piledriver that should be banned. I now am suffering from searing neck pain and will be getting my injury assessed by an accredited medical team. pic.twitter.com/KtMaFOvlFk — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 19, 2025

– Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are expected to finish filming their roles for the Street Fighter movie by the end of September.

– On NXT, Ava announces Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele vs Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for Heatwave this Sunday.

