Mixed tag match announced for NXT Heatwave, plus notes on Rhodes, Reigns, and Woods

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
429

– Xavier Woods to be assessed by outside WWE medical professionals, due to Penta using an illegal piledriver.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are expected to finish filming their roles for the Street Fighter movie by the end of September.

– On NXT, Ava announces Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele vs Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for Heatwave this Sunday.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here