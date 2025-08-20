Karrion Kross reverts back to Killer Kross, Cody Rhodes not interested in a heel turn

– Karrion Kross is going back to the name Killer Kross and he’s scheduled for his first match since his contract ended in WWE, he will be wrestling in WrestlePro on September 21 and his opponent hasn’t been announced:

Sunday, SEPTEMBER 21, Rahway NJ@WrestlePro • K I L L E R S M O K E S H O W • See you soon. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/HXoU73F2ae — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 19, 2025

– Cody Rhodes claims on his podcast that he has no interest in turning heel:

“I have the complete opposite outlook. On all these metrics, on all of these measurables, I just don’t have any interest in being a bad guy. I just don’t know if I could do it. I don’t know if my heart would be in it.” – Cody Rhodes

