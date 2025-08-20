Karrion Kross’ first post-WWE opponent confirmed (video), Ludwig on Gunther’s birthday, No Mercy PLE

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
199

Karrion Kross’ first confirmed post-WWE opponent is Richard Holliday!

Ludwig Kaiser celebrates Gunther’s 38th birthday in new Instagram post:

“I hope everyone in life finds that one friend you can celebrate through sunny days and suffer through the biggest of storms in life, because that’s what it’s all about in the end.”

– NXT No Mercy PLE planned for Sep 27 in Ft. Lauderdale, reports John Pollock.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here