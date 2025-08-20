Je’Von Evans becomes #1 contender for NXT title

The NXT title match for Heatwave this Sunday was determined last night on NXT on CW after a number one contenders match between TNA champion Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.
The young Evans managed to pin Williams in the main event of the show, earning a shot at Oba Femi’s title. The match ending had the somewhat involvement of TNA’s Mike Santana, who was in the crowd, distracting Williams enough for Evans to hit a flying cutter for the pinfall victory.
Heatwave will take place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
.@Obaofwwe puts his #WWENXT Championship on the line against @WWEJeVonEvans SUNDAY at #WWEHeatwave!
LOWELL, MA
️ https://t.co/dYZ4JOdxQM pic.twitter.com/6fkIEEJARp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2025
Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online