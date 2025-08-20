Bryan Danielson announced for the Forbidden Door Zero Hour, Kushida vs. Aries, today’s birthdays

– Bryan Danielson AEW Forbidden Door role confirmed:
Don't miss the #ForbiddenDoor Zero Hour, with @BryanDanielson joining @RJCity1, @ReneePaquette, and @RealJeffJarrett to kick off the action before the PPV!
Streaming FREE on Prime Video, YouTube, X & Facebook starting at 4:30pm BST/11:30am ET/8:30am PT THIS SUNDAY!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2025
– KUSHIDA vs. Austin Aries for MLW:
Here’s one of few “first time ever” matchups left in my career too get excited about. https://t.co/CWOBF2Swtt
— Daniel Healy (@AustinAries) August 20, 2025
– Happy 38th Birthday to Gunther. Also a Happy Birthday to DX Tori, Byron Saxton, Aalyah Mysterio & Gronda II.