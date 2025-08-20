Becky Lynch says she would love to have another child, Jinder Mahal open to working for AEW

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch says she would love to have another child. Her daughter Roux has been asking for a baby brother. Lynch says she wants to grow the family eventually, but is enjoying her career momentum right now. Here is some of her conversation with Cody Rhodes.

“I’m really loving wrestling, I’m loving the acting roles that I’m getting. I kind of feel like momentum is on my side. And eventually, I would love another one. We’ve got to kind of figure that out.”

“It’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, when you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?”

“The other part of that is I love working. I love working. I love what I do.”

“Like, I love going out and having nights like tonight (at WWE Evolution). I love it. Just shot the pilot for Movers. I loved every second of that.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About)

– Raj Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal, has said he would be “open” to joining AEW but that it would have to “make sense.”

“I would have to see if the business makes sense. What’s the storyline? Is there a plan for me or am I just coming to do nothing? It’s not a good feeling when you get paid every week and you’re not earning it. I’m past that point in my life and career. Whatever I do, I want to do something next level, whether it’s in wrestling, business, or something else. I don’t want to just coast anymore. Of course, I’d be open to it, but it would have to make sense on a financial level, a storyline level, a creative level; all things have to make sense.”

(Source: TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring)