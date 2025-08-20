AEW Spoilers from Glasgow, Scotland

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary.

– Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Hiromu Takahashi defeated The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander & Lance Archer)

– Megan Bayne defeated the debuting Isla Dawn, formerly of WWE

– Willow Nightingale & Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue & Julia Hart

– In a backstage promo, Daniel Garcia urged Nigel McGuinness to win the IWGP World title at Forbidden Door and show he is the better wrestler.

– IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Max Caster and had a face-off with McGuinness afterward.

– NJPW G1 35 winner Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro Ishii

– Big Bill defeated the debuting Mark Andrews, formerly of WWE NXT UK

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

– Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defeated Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) thanks to interference by Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada. Swerve Strickland came out to even the odds, but got laid out by Okada and the Bucks.

