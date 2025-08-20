AEW Dynamite spoilers from Glasgow, Scotland

The following are spoilers for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Glasgow, Scotland’s OVO Hydro — the final show before Saturday’s Collision and this Sunday’s Forbidden Door.

The following via PWInsider:

– A Will Ospreay promo opened the show where he said he isn’t cleared for Sunday, but it doesn’t matter because it’s an unsanctioned match. The Death Riders then attacked Ospreay before JetSpeed and Hiroshi Tanahashi evened the odds.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) defeated The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli)

– A post-match attack happened courtesy of Gabe Kidd and fellow NJPW wrestlers Drilla Maloney, Clark Conners and Robbie X followed, later joined by the Young Bucks. Paragon’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly then joined the fray as did Darby Allin and The Opps, leading to a bigger brawl into the stands.

– Christian Cage and Adam Copeland did an in-ring segment where they confronted Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian ahead of Sunday. Wayne revealed that he is hurt and Luchasaurus, who was in the ring as well, would take his place Sunday.

– FTR vs. Brodido went to a time limit draw in the Tag Team title eliminator tournament, meaning Sunday’s AEW Tag Team title match will now be a three-way with The Hurt Syndicate.

– Hangman Page was doing an in-ring promo when MJF appeared on video from the back alongside Ricochet and the Gates of Agony who were holding Mark Briscoe hostage. MJF got Page to agree to terms: the title can now change hands on a DQ or countout and MJF’s anytime, anywhere contract doesn’t count for the match. Page agreed.

– Mercedes Mone & Athena defeated Toni Storm & Alex Windsor