8/20/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Glasgow, Scotland

Venue: OVO Hydro

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Footage of the AEW World Champion, Adam Page, arriving to the arena earlier today is shown as Bryan Danielson makes his way to the commentary table.

—

Will Ospreay makes his way to the ring. Ospreay talks of some local delicacies in the UK, and then says for the first time in his life, he finally feels human. Ospreay says he is going to walk down a road that a lot of other wrestlers have walked down before, and they haven’t come back the same. Ospreay says he did not get cleared for Forbidden Door, but he is taking it into his own hands and whatever happens is on him. Ospreay says he is comfortable taking the risks because AEW means so much to him and he is going to leave everything in the ring on Sunday.

Ospreay says the main reason he is doing this is because of revenge. Ospreay says he and his friends are going to tear the Death Riders apart, and he is going to take a pound of flesh from Jon Moxley, which brings Moxley and the rest of the Riders to the ring. Ospreay makes fun of Wheeler Yuta, and then tells Moxley he is coming for him. Ospreay tells Moxley if he is coming for him, don’t let his boys do it and do it himself. The Riders get into the ring, but JetSpeed hit the ring to make the save. Hiroshi Tanahashi then makes his way to the ring.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Marina Shafir)

The Bell rings and Tanahashi sends Castagnoli to the outside. Tanahashi takes Moxley down, but Moxley comes back with a kick to the midsection. They exchange shots, and then Moxley rakes his eyes. Castagnoli tags in and delivers kicks and uppercuts to Tanahashi before Yuta tags in. Yuta stomps on Tanahashi, but Tanahashi fights back with right hands. Tanahashi drops Yuta with a dragon-screw and tags in Bailey. Bailey drops Yuta with a dropkick and follows with an axe kick and a rabbit kick. Bailey connects with a standing Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two.

Yuta comes back with a shot and takes Bailey down for a two count. Castagnoli tags in and slams Bailey down before choking him over the middle rope. Yuta connects with a kick to Bailey’s face, and then Shafir kicks Kevin Knight in the face on the outside. The referee ejects Shafir from ringside, but Castagnoli swings Bailey in the ring. Knight drops Castagnoli with a dropkick, and Ospreay carries Shafir backstage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley stands on Knight’s throat in the corner. Castagnoli tags in and exchanges shots with Knight. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts and knocks Bailey off the apron. Knight comes back with a dropkick and follows with a thrust kick to Moxley. Yuta and Tanahashi tag in and Tanahashi delivers shots and elbow strikes. Tanahashi takes Yuta down with an elbow strike and knocks Castagnoli and Moxley to the floor. Tanahashi drops Yuta with a scoop slam and connects with a senton for a two count. Moxley delivers a shot to Tanahashi, but Bailey sends Moxley to the floor and kicks him in the face.

Bailey delivers an enzuigiri to Castagnoli and takes Moxley down with a moonsault. Knight takes Castagnoli to the floor and Tanahashi drops Yuta with a slingblade. All six guys get into the ring and Tanahashi and JetSpeed deliver a triple Twist and Shout. JetSpeed dive onto Castagnoli and Moxley on the outside, and then Gabe Kidd and the Bullet Club Wardogs rush the ring and distract Tanahashi and the referee. Kidd crotches Tanahashi on the top rope, and then Ospreay comes back to ringside with a body bag. JetSpeed dive onto Castagnoli and Moxley, and then Tanahashi knocks Yuta down and connects with the High Fly Flow for the pin fall.

Winners: Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed

-After the match, the Riders and the Bullet Club beat down Tanahashi and JetSpeed, but Ospreay calls Moxley and Castagnoli to the stage. The Young Bucks lay Ospreay out with superkicks, but then Paragon beat the Bucks to the back. Moxley and Castagnoli think they are freeing Shafir from the bag, but Darby Allin emerges and beats Moxley back to ringside. The Opps join in now and the brawl spills into the crowd. Moxley works over Ospreay’s injured neck, but then Allin dives onto everyone with a Coffin Drop from one of the balconies. Ospreay, Hobbs, and The Opps stand tall and leave the Riders and Bullet Club laying in the crowd.

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between Adam Page and MJF airs.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Cage tries to tell the crowd to sit down and shut their mouths, but Copeland stops him. Copeland says they are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but he knows Cage is an asshole. Copeland says sometimes you need an asshole, and Cage is his asshole. Schiavone asks Cage if he has found himself, and Cage says he took some time away and he did find himself. Cage says he doesn’t need to change a thing because he is perfect just the way he is. Cage says they are not on the same page, but they are writing in the same book. Cage says this is not a happy reunion, but it is a reunion out of necessity.

Cage says Copeland has agreed to help him with his Nick and Kip problem, and he has agreed to help Copeland with his FTR problem. Cage says he will shake Copeland’s hand and he will agree that he is the greatest tag team partner than Copeland has ever had. They shake hands, and then Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne come to the stage. Sabian calls them pathetic and Mother Wayne says she is the mother to the prodigy, Nick Wayne. Nick appears on the screen and says Cage tried to take his life with the spike weapon last week. Nick says Cage may not have taken his life, but he broke his foot.

Nick says Cage took Forbidden Door away from him, and he would have embarrassed them and ended their comeback tour. Nick says he is always one step ahead of Cage, and then a video appears on the screen showing Killswitch sitting up on a medical table. Killswitch walks to the ring, and he and Copeland gets taken down. Killswitch then drops Cage with a chokeslam after they stare down.

—

Backstage, Mark Briscoe says he has come all the way to Scotland to get his hands on MJF.

—

Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are backstage, but MJF interrupts them. MJF insults Ricochet for being bald, but then says he is here to conduct business. MJF uses the “enemy of my enemy” line and Ricochet says he doesn’t like Mark Briscoe so MJF has a deal.

—

Match 2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Final Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely)

Bandido and Harwood start the match, and Harwood backs him into the corner. Bandido delivers a shot to get free, and then they exchange wrist-locks. Bandido drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle, but Harwood comes back with a side-headlock take down. Harwood drops Bandido with a shoulder tackle, but they lock up again. Harwood takes Bandido down, but they exchange head-scissors holds and stand at a stalemate. Wheeler tags in and applies a hammer-lock. Wheeler transitions to a side-headlock, but Bandido takes him down and follows with a dropkick. Bandido drops Harwood with a dropkick, as well, and sends them both to the floor as The Hurt Syndicate watch from backstage.

Harwood throws chairs into the ring, but the referee tosses them back out as King tags in. King throws Wheeler down a few times and drops him with a chop. Harwood tags in and delivers shots and chops to King, but King drops him with one shot. Harwood tries to fight back, but King drops him with one shot every time. Wheeler jumps on King’s back and FTR double-team him for a few seconds. Harwood delivers a spike pile-driver, but King comes right back with shots to both of them. Bandido tags in and King slams him onto Harwood for a two count. King tags back in and delivers a shot to Harwood.

Wheeler makes the save, and Stokely delivers a shot to King with a pipe that was hidden in his sling. King has been busted open as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido tags in and takes both members of FYR down. Bandido slams Harwood and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Wheeler comes back in, but Bandido kicks him in the face and sends both of them to the floor. Bandido goes for a dive, but FTR catches him and slams him onto the ring apron. Harwood chops Bandido against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Harwood delivers a brain-buster and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. Wheeler tags in and connects with an elbow drop for another two count.

Wheeler backs Bandido into the ropes and Harwood tags in. Harwood puts Bandido up top, but Bandido fights back and they exchange chops. Bandido knocks Harwood down with a few shots, and then drops Wheeler as well. Bandido connects with a cross-body and gets a two count on Harwood as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido drops FTR with a double hurricanrana and goes for the tag, but FTR stops him. Bandido delivers a double DDT and makes the tag to King. King delivers shots to FTR and follows with a double corner splash. King follows with a double cannonball and delivers the Gonzo Bomb on Harwood for a two count as Wheeler breaks it up. King sends Wheeler to the outside, and then does the same to Harwood. Bandido tags in as King drops FTR with a senton from the apron. Bandido drops Harwood with a dive, and then King connects with the cross-body against the barricade to Wheeler.

Bandido gets Harwood back into the ring and goes up top, but Stokely cuts him off. Bandido kicks Stokely away and reclaims the mask that Stokely stole. Bandido connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Wheeler shoves King into the ring post and follows with a DDT on the floor, and then Harwood delivers a right hand to Bandido. FTR set up for the Power and Glory, but Bandido slams Harwood down as King chokes Wheeler out on the apron. King delivers shots to Harwood, but Wheeler sends Bandido to the floor. FTR hit the Power and Glory on King and Harwood goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two.

FTR go for the Shatter Machine, but King counters out and clubs them in their backs. Bandido tags in, but FTR hit the Shatter Machine on King. Bandido takes Wheeler down and gets a two count on a roll-up. Bandido gets another quick two count, and then Harwood tags back in and FTR deliver a Doomsday Device for a two count. FTR go for the Shatter Machine on Bandido, but King makes the save and chokes Harwood on the apron. Harwood brings King to the apron and they exchange shots. King chops Harwood to the floor and delivers elbow strikes to Wheeler.

Wheeler ducks under and then FTR deliver the assisted piledriver on the apron. Bandido drops FTR with a moonsault from the top and gets Harwood back into the ring. Bandido goes for a moonsault, but Harwood dodges and Bandido rolls through. Bandido counters the Shatter Machine with a DDT to Wheeler, and then Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Wheeler holds onto Harwood. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex on Wheeler now, but Harwood makes the save and FTR deliver the Shatter Machine. Harwood goes for the cover, but King breaks it up at the two count.

FTR prop a table on the barricade, but King chops both of them and throws Wheeler into the barricade. King throws Harwood into the opposite barricade, but Harwood dodges him. Bandido goes to help King, but Wheeler tries to dive onto both of them. They dodge and Wheeler crashes through the table as the bell rings.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Bandido hits Harwood witht he 21 Plex and goes for the cover, not realizing that the match is over. It is announced that both teams will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door. The Syndicate come to the stage and stare down all four guys.

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland airs.

—

Adam Page makes his way to the ring. Page says he was attacked from behind in the parking lot by MJF last which, which is what MJF always does. Page says it is pointless to call MJF out, because he is a gutless coward. Page says he is going to shove his foot up MJF’s ass at Forbidden Door, but then MJF’s music hits. MJF doesn’t come out, but Tony Schiavone says MJF has a message. Schiavone says MJF’s message is that if Page leaves the ring before he finishes, something bad will happen.

MJF appears on the screen, and he, along with Ricochet and Gates of Agony, has Mark Briscoe tied up. MJF says he has three requests for Forbidden Door, and is Page doesn’t agree to all of them Briscoe will be Kentucky fried, as he dumps gasoline over Briscoe. MJF says the title can via disqualification, via countout, and he does not have to use his contract to get his title match at Forbidden Door. MJF says Page has until the count of five as he open a lighter. Page tells MJF to put the lighter down, and MJF gets to four before Page agrees to everything. MJF tells Page he will see him at Forbidden Door and says he is still a hero. Page runs backstage with a chair as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Back from the break, Page slams Ricochet into the wall and asks where MJF is. Security runs over to calm him down, but Page lays one of them out. Gates of Agony get to Ricochet too late, as Page is already outside of the arena.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Alex Windsor and Toni Storm vs. Athena and Mercedes Mone

Windsor and Mone start the match. Mone applies a side-headlock, but Windsor turns it into one of her own. Mone sends her off the ropes, but Windsor drops her with a side-headlock take down. Mone fights back, but Windsor drops her with a shoulder tackle. Mone comes back with a back elbow and takes Windsor down. Mone goes for the Statement Maker, but Windsor gets free. Mone delivers an elbow strike and drops Windsor with an arm-drag. Mone charges into the corner, but Windsor puts her up top. Mone delivers a shot and connects with a cross-body for a two count.

Windsor delivera a fall-away slam and delivers a running back elbow in the corner. Storm tags in, but Mone backs away and Athena tags in. They lock up and Storm applies a waist-lock. Athena backs Storm into the corner and trips her. Storm comes back, but Athena applies a side-headlock. Athena drops Storm with an arm-drag, but Storm comes back with a side-headlock and a shoulder tackle. Storm delivers a low dropkick and follows with a back-breaker for a one count. Windsor tags back in, but Mone comes in and she and Athena kicks Storm and Windsor in their midsections. Storm and Windsor come back with corner splashes and follow with headbutts.

Storm goes foe a double hip attack, but Athena and Mone dodge her and Mone takes her down. Mone sends Windsor to the outside, and then Athena dives onto her through the ropes. Storm sends Mone to the floor with a hip attack, and then Athena powerbombs Storm on the floor. Windsor takes Athena and Mone down from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Athena and Mone have some miscommunication and Windsor tags in Storm. Storm delivers a dropkick to Athena and follows with overhand chops. Storm drops Athena with a Thesz Press and follows with right hands. Storm delivers a fisherman’s suplex and gets a two count before Windsor tags back in. Windsor knocks Mone to the floor, and then drops Athena with a lariat for a two count. Storm tags back in and Windsor goes up top, but Mone shoves her the floor. Athena gets a two count on Storm and Mone tags in. Storm chops Athena, but Athena comes back with a lung-blower.

Mone delivers a backstabber and stomps Storm in the corner. Athena kicks Storm in the corner a few times and Mone tags back in. Mone chokes Storm with her boot and tags Athena back in. Athena delivers shots and tags Mone back in. Mone goes for a meteora, but Storm dodges and Athena tags back in. Storm drops Athena with a DDT, and then Mone and Windsor tag in. Windsor delivers shots and follows with a flying lariat. Windsor delivers a leg sweep and follows with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Mone comes back with a kick to the face, but Windsor delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count as Athena breaks it up.

Athena sends Storm to the floor and piledrives her on top of the steps. Mone and Windsor exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Windsor delivers a shot to Athena after Athena made a blind tag on the apron. Mone goes for the Statement Maker, but Windsor rolls through and delivers a Samoan Drop. Windsor applies a Sharpshooter and Mone taps, but she isn’t legal. Athena delivers the O Face to Windsor and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Athena and Mercedes Mone

-After the match, Mone gets into it with Persephone at ringside, and then Windsor stares down Persephone as well. Windsor helps Storm to her feet and Athena, Mone, and Billie Starkz back up the ramp as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Hiromu Takahashi and SkyFlight vs. The Don Callis Family

-Gates of Agony vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale

-Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong vs. The Young Bucks

-Big Bill vs. Mark Andrews

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Max Caster vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Megan Bayne vs. Isla Dawn

Updated card for Forbidden Door

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

-AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Bozilla vs. Persephone

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Brodido vs. FTR

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

-10-Man Tag Team Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian