WWE News and Notes

Rikishi says Jade Cargill is a black “reborn” version of Chyna:

“That’s like a reborn [version] of Chyna… the black version. You see her, she looks like she looked like a goddess.”

– Happy 59th Birthday to Lilian Garcia

– WWE superstars the War Raiders are doing autograph signings this Saturday in Liverpool:

– NXT preview for tonight:

• Fatal Influence vs Elegance Brand with Masha Slamovich as special guest referee
Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face-to-face
• Je Von Evans vs Trick Williams – Winner faces Oba Femi for the NXT Title at Heatwave
• Yoshiki Inamura vs Josh Briggs in a Street Fight KICKSOFF NXT
• Tyra Mae Steele & Tavion Heights vs Chelsea Green & Ethan Page
• Ricky Saints vs Jasper Troy

