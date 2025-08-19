WWE News and Notes

– Rikishi says Jade Cargill is a black “reborn” version of Chyna:
“That’s like a reborn [version] of Chyna… the black version. You see her, she looks like she looked like a goddess.”
– Happy 59th Birthday to Lilian Garcia
Happy Birthday To The Absolutely Gorgeous Lilian Garcia pic.twitter.com/ncN717vXGm
– WWE superstars the War Raiders are doing autograph signings this Saturday in Liverpool:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/9rkSuaPsaP
– NXT preview for tonight:
• Fatal Influence vs Elegance Brand with Masha Slamovich as special guest referee
• Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face-to-face
• Je Von Evans vs Trick Williams – Winner faces Oba Femi for the NXT Title at Heatwave
• Yoshiki Inamura vs Josh Briggs in a Street Fight KICKSOFF NXT
• Tyra Mae Steele & Tavion Heights vs Chelsea Green & Ethan Page
• Ricky Saints vs Jasper Troy