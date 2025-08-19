WWE News and Notes

– Rikishi says Jade Cargill is a black “reborn” version of Chyna:

“That’s like a reborn [version] of Chyna… the black version. You see her, she looks like she looked like a goddess.”

– Happy 59th Birthday to Lilian Garcia

Happy Birthday To The Absolutely Gorgeous Lilian Garcia pic.twitter.com/ncN717vXGm — Andrew Cerny (@ANDREWCERN14676) August 19, 2025

– WWE superstars the War Raiders are doing autograph signings this Saturday in Liverpool:

– NXT preview for tonight:

• Fatal Influence vs Elegance Brand with Masha Slamovich as special guest referee

• Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face-to-face

• Je Von Evans vs Trick Williams – Winner faces Oba Femi for the NXT Title at Heatwave

• Yoshiki Inamura vs Josh Briggs in a Street Fight KICKSOFF NXT

• Tyra Mae Steele & Tavion Heights vs Chelsea Green & Ethan Page

• Ricky Saints vs Jasper Troy