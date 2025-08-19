WWE interested in bringing back a former star, IYO SKY comments after Raw, Lyra Valkyria appearance

– There is major interest within WWE about bringing Chris Jericho back to the company when his AEW contract expires at the end of the year, reports Wrestling Observer Radio.

IYO SKY after Raw:

“I won tonight’s Match! However, I have mixed emotions now… ‘FRIENDS’ can be difficult….”

– WWE wrestler Lyra Valkyria to appear at Metrocentre:

