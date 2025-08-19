WWE interested in bringing back a former star, IYO SKY comments after Raw, Lyra Valkyria appearance

– There is major interest within WWE about bringing Chris Jericho back to the company when his AEW contract expires at the end of the year, reports Wrestling Observer Radio.

– IYO SKY after Raw:

“I won tonight’s Match! However, I have mixed emotions now… ‘FRIENDS’ can be difficult….”

– WWE wrestler Lyra Valkyria to appear at Metrocentre:

WWE wrestler Lyra Valkyria to appear at metrocentre! She will be at Smyths Toys from 3:30pm Sunday 24th August! Let your WWE fan friends know….#newcastle #newcastleupontyne #northeastupdates pic.twitter.com/O4xCk0FcTE — North East Updates (@NEenglandupdate) August 19, 2025