WWE interested in bringing back a former star, IYO SKY comments after Raw, Lyra Valkyria appearance

– There is major interest within WWE about bringing Chris Jericho back to the company when his AEW contract expires at the end of the year, reports Wrestling Observer Radio.
– IYO SKY after Raw:
“I won tonight’s Match! However, I have mixed emotions now… ‘FRIENDS’ can be difficult….”
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) August 19, 2025
– WWE wrestler Lyra Valkyria to appear at Metrocentre:
She will be at Smyths Toys from 3:30pm Sunday 24th August!
Let your WWE fan friends know….#newcastle #newcastleupontyne #northeastupdates pic.twitter.com/O4xCk0FcTE
— North East Updates (@NEenglandupdate) August 19, 2025