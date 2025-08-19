Triple threat match announced for NXT Heatwave, MJF is ripped (photo), Chelsea Green appearance

– MJF is ripped and ready for AEW Forbidden Door:

Forbidden door. Nobody’s on the level of the Devil. pic.twitter.com/LqeUcOytqe — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 18, 2025

– Chelsea Green via X:

– Jaida Parker vs Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match has been announced for Heatwave