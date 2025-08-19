Triple H congratulates Jimmy Uso & Naomi, Booker T makes a Chris Jericho prediction, Raw numbers

– The 8/11 episode of Raw on Neflix generated 2,800,000 global views through 7 days.

– Triple H congratulates Naomi and Jimmy Uso on announcing they’re expecting their first child together.

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says Chris Jericho will definitely return to WWE when his AEW contract expires.

“People are talking about it, people are talking about Jericho coming back to WWE, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho…he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in.

He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back.”