Taz, Torrie Wilson, Chelsea Green, and The Young Bucks notes

– Taz has announced that he won’t be on commentary for AEW Dynamite, Collision and Forbidden Door this week.

I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well w/very long flights at the moment.

Hope u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor ! — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 19, 2025

– Torrie Wilson (via WrestleZone) believes that Chelsea Green would have been an excellent fit in the Divas era.

– Young Bucks (via @JustinBarrasso) on what led to Hangman Page succeeding in AEW and the pro wrestling business:

“Hangman was young, handsome, and unexposed. He had the right attitude. That is so important in wrestling. If you’re a joy to work with and collaborate with, then more people will want to work with you. But most importantly, he had all the tools, instincts, and talent.”