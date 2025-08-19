Taz, Torrie Wilson, Chelsea Green, and The Young Bucks notes

– Taz has announced that he won’t be on commentary for AEW Dynamite, Collision and Forbidden Door this week.

Torrie Wilson (via WrestleZone) believes that Chelsea Green would have been an excellent fit in the Divas era.

– Young Bucks (via @JustinBarrasso) on what led to Hangman Page succeeding in AEW and the pro wrestling business:

“Hangman was young, handsome, and unexposed. He had the right attitude. That is so important in wrestling. If you’re a joy to work with and collaborate with, then more people will want to work with you. But most importantly, he had all the tools, instincts, and talent.”

