Roman Reigns challenges Bronson Reed for Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns helped Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker in an extreme rules match last night on Raw and then issued a challenge for Clash in Paris.

Reigns hit a spear on Breakker and then a Superman punch on Reed during the match, allowing Uso to deliver a superkick to Breakker and then the big splash through the table for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Reigns turned his attention to the Australian Reed, challenging him for Clash in Paris. Reed agreed to the match but as of now, the match was not made official.

Reigns was added to the Clash in Paris and international Raws on the road to Paris a few weeks ago.

Tickets for the show remain available at Ticketmaster.fr.

