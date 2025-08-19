NXT, 8/19/2025

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from WWE, NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm.

The show starts with a backstage brawl with Briggs and Inamura, this starts the first match.

Match 1. Philadelphia Street Fight: Josh Briggs vs Yoshiki Inamura

Briggs lands a suplex on the floor. This card is being held in Philly, and it has an ECW feel. Briggs tosses a bunch of chairs in the ring, landing on Inamura. He blasts Inamura with a chair and sets up more for combat. Inamura recovers and they trade blows mid ring. Briggs then sidewalks him on a chair. Inamura recovers and whips Briggs in the corner. Inamura wins the exchange and grabs a bat. Briggs throws a chair at him first and then grabs the bat to further the damage. Back from break, Briggs suplexes Inamura on a barricade that was draped across some chairs in the ring. Briggs grabs some kendo sticks. He then tapes Inamura to the top rope. Both hands are taped and Briggs goes to work on the back with a kendo stick. His back is tore up, but he gets free from the ropes. He then chops a kendo stick in half. He then chops Briggs repeatedly. Inamura then puts a garbage can over Briggs and pounds on him. He eventually hits him with a bat. Briggs is now a bloody mess. Inamura throws him on the can next and grabs a table. Briggs gets a chain and wraps his arm in it. Briggs is put on the table and splashes him. He only gets two. Inamura gets another table. Inamura then gets another table. Briggs then crotches Inamura and lariats him. He puts Inamura on the table and moonsaults him for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Josh Briggs

Ava and Masha Slamovich have a chat and she is named a ref for an upcoming match. Trick Williams cuts a promo backstage on Je’Von Evans and Oba Femi.

Match 2. Ricky Saints VS Jasper Troy

Both need this win and are close to the top of the NXT card. Saints and Troy jockey for position on the outset. Troy manages to back Saints into the corner, but Saints is able to land a crossbody off the top after some punches. Troy is able to counter, catching Saints on the top rope and hurling him on the floor. Saints lands a Samoan drop. Troy counters with midsection drives into the corner, until Saints avoids him and Troy hurts himself. They battle on the floor and Troy throws him into the stairs. Troy tries a senton on the stairs and misses and he is hurt. Saints throws him in the ring, DDTs him gets the win.

Winner, Ricky Saints

Hank and Tank and The Elegance Brand all question Ava about their place on the card backstage. Jordynne Grace makes her way to the ring.

Jordynne Grace heads out in street clothes. She cuts a promo on her weaknesses, but she didn’t think a friendship would be one of them. She says being in WWE has been a adjustment and very hard. She explains she wants Blake Monroe to see herself for what she is… then Blake cuts her off. Blake brings out a contract stating the match is off if Grace touches her. Blake then runs Jordynne down, but Grace cuts her off and says you were on the sidelines during Evolution, where she was a bystander. Monroe then shows her jealous side. Monroe says there isn’t room for both of them. Grace almost attacks her, but then takes her frustrations out on her security team. Grace finishes the segment telling Monroe she will tell her what ugly really is.

Fatal Attraction get set up for fighting The Elegance Brand, but they hear from some roster members what they think of them. Je’Von Evans cuts a promo on Trick backstage for their match

Match 3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs TNA TAG CHAMPS, The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance with The Personal Concierge) — Masha Slamovich will be the special guest referee

M and Fallon start off and Fallon shows why she was the North American Champion. She dominates and tags in Nyx. M lands a series of kicks and tags in Heather. She splashes Nyx. Ash tags in and Nyx rolls her up for two. Jacy tags in and Ash faces her foe at Heatwave with Masha. Jacy gets a few takedowns and tags in Fallon. Fallon has control until outside interference from the PC trips her. PC is then banned from ringside. After a break, Fallon is being triple teamed by Elegance in their corner. She delivers a kick and she tags in Jacy. Jane comes in hot and works over all of Elegance, finishing with a senton and cannonball on Heather. Henley and Nyx double Heather. Jacy knee drives her and Ash has to make the save. Heather hits a superkick. Heather hits a bow and arrow stomp and Jacy saves the pin after Ash chimes in. Henley tosses Heather and they brawl on the floor. Ashe sentons Nyx, but Masha was distracted and only counts for two. Ash argues and Jacy clocks her with a rolling encore and it is over.

Great match, Winners by pinfall, Fatal Influence

Charlie Dempsey is shown backstage giving advice to Kendal Grey. Wren Sinclair and The Culling walk in and a argument breaks out. Ethan Page and Chelsea Green want a peace treaty.. that will be explained soon.

Chelsea and Ethan head out next with her Secret Service. Ethan starts off running down Philly. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele head out next for a interview segment. They all sit down for a talk. Ethan tells Tavion he doesn’t like the way he looks at him. He then tells him he has a big head. Tavion counters back saying vets like him like to count him out. Chelsea cuts him off. The fans love her. She calls Tavion disrespectful, then she cuts down Americans. Tyra cuts her off and calls her a out for spewing bs. Chelsea blows her off. Tyra is an Olympic Gold Medalist, but Chelsea is a US champ and she reminds her of it and the fans love Chelsea. Tavion tries to butter up to the crowd. The talk becomes more heated. Ava comes out. She sets up in a mixed tag match. Ethan and Chelsea then go on the attack, but the Olympians both lock on Angle locks.

Ricky Saints and Myles Borne talk backstage, Ricky leaves as Lexis King walks up and says he was wrong and insensitive to Myles on his disability. King calls him deaf and blind, which Myles responds with he isn’t blind. King then sprays him in the face with something as the segment ends.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan have a confrontation with Lash Legend. Lash even cuts down Jaida Parker before their 4 way. DarkState talk to Ava last week. They want Hank and Tank and their tag belts. Joe Hendry shows up. He tells them he is excited to see who fights this Sunday. This ends up being a funny segment.

Main Event. #1 Contenders Match, Je’Von Evans VS TNA World Champion, Trick Williams