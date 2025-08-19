Naomi discusses the details of how she found out she was pregnant

On a special addition of What’s Your Story, Stephanie McMahon asked both Naomi and Jimmy Uso to share the details of how she found out. Naomi stated she found out last Sunday that she wasn’t feeling herself. Something was just off. She wanted to rule out the possibility because of the past health issues, which led to fertility issues. Naomi goes into more detail prior to debuting at a Funkadactyl. She had an Oophorectomy, which is the removal of her right ovary. Then, in 2020, during the Covid days, she had to go in for myomectomy, which is the removal of fibroids that she was in surgery for six hours. Jimmy chimes in and jokes about not proceeding with caution. Adds that Naomi wouldn’t admit this. However, she feels that she let the fans down due to the timing. She’s been a roll and it’s like a step back. Jimmy also wanted to add Naomi loves her fans and WWE, she thought of those two things. Regardless, Naomi adds its a lot to process right now. She’s happy. Her main goal is to get through healthy because she’s a high-risk pregnancy. Congratulations to both Naomi and Jimmy Uso.

