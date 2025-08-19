– Kevin Nash says Shawn Michaels recently had successful back surgery to take rods out his back. They were put in when he had surgery back in 1998 and over time they got twisted. He will need to undergo Double Knee replacement surgery here soon. Praying for a speedy recovery for the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels.

Nash described the condition of the rods that were taken out, indicating they had deteriorated over time. “Shawn just got done. He got an operation and got because when he f*****d his back up on that casket match, they put some rods and s**t in his back,” Nash said. “And they had to take them out, because they were all twisted.” Nash also added that the procedure provided some immediate relief, stating that Michaels “woke up from surgery and was like in less pain.” Nash stated that Michaels is facing other significant health problems that will require medical attention in the future, specifically with his lower body. Nash was direct about the upcoming procedures his friend needs. “And Shawn needs both his knees replaced on top of that,” he said. He also speculated that years of physical stress on his body may have led to other issues, adding, “And who’s to say, as long as they’ve [Shawn’s legs] been bowed like that, there’s not some hip things.”

Source: Kliq This