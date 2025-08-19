Kevin Nash responds to Bret Hart’s claim about getting a seat at SummerSlam over him

Kevin Nash responds to Bret Hart’s claim about getting a seat at WWE SummerSlam over him, says he didn’t even go to the show:

“Well, number one, I didn’t go to the show because I knew I didn’t have a seat. I guess my name got brought up because it would be, ‘Oh, Triple H’s buddy f***ing got a seat.’

I actually called Bret today. I said, ‘Bret… I stopped going after they put me in a f***ing box, and the monitor in the box didn’t work.’”

(Kliq This)