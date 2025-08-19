Bubba “The Love Sponge” says Brooke Hogan was told something was “bad” with father’s death

Bubba “The Love Sponge” has claimed that Brooke Hogan has reached out to him to tell him that she’s been notified by cops and nurses “who have been there” to let her know that there is something bad going on with her father’s death.

Brooke has offered to pay for an autopsy of her father herself but the order has to come from Hulk’s wife Sky, who so far has not entertained the idea although she has not proceeded with the cremation due to some unanswered questions surrounding Hogan’s death.

“Listen, it’s a mic drop with an autopsy, an independent autopsy from Orange County or somewhere else not in the jurisdiction of Scientology to do an autopsy,” Bubba said. “And at that point, they can say, Bubba, shut your fat mouth, Jay, shut your mouth, Dan, shut your mouth because this is how he died. Here’s what’s in his system. Here’s the blood panel. Here’s the toxicology report, and here’s the fact that he died from a heart attack. Boom.”

The radio host was the only one who kept saying that Hogan was on his deathbed when Hogan’s closest friends all denied it, ultimately proving him correct.

He has been calling for an autopsy to reveal the real reason why Hogan passed away after rumors surfaced that a few things went sideways during his surgeries which left him unable to talk and stuck to a bed for well over a month.

Bubba says Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke is getting all kinds of DMs from nurses, cops, and others who were there that claim “something bad is going on here.” He argues that only an independent autopsy — outside Scientology’s jurisdiction — can prove what really happened to… pic.twitter.com/CJvt3I1kzs — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 18, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996