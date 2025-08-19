AEW files to trademark September to Remember ahead of Philly residency

With AEW about to start their multi-show residency in Philadelphia in two weeks time, the company has filed to trademark the term September to Remember with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

AEW will hold seven shows at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, with their residency running through September 11. In total, they will tape three Dynamite, three Collision, and the ROH Death Before Dishonor events.

The September to Remember name comes off the November to Remember name which was an ECW pay-per-view in the past and considering they will be in the former home of ECW, the name makes perfect sense for whatever it will be used. The trademark was filed for services related to a wrestling event.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996