WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Philadelphia, PA.

Scheduled for tonight is Naomi addressing the WWE Women’s World title situation, Seth Rollins and The Vision will speak live, Becky Lynch defends the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title against Natalya, as well as Xavier Woods vs. Penta, Bron Breakker vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 18, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 8/18/25

Seth Rollins & The Vision Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, we hear “Burn it down!” and out comes Seth Rollins with “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and the rest of The Vision faction. The group settles in the ring to kick off this week’s show. Heyman gets on the microphone and says he’s God in the city of Philadelphia.

“They would have a statue of me in this city, but I’m way too humble to accept the credit that I do deserve, both here in Philly, and everywhere else in front of the camera and behind the scenes. I am the G.O.A.T,” Heyman says, before pointing out he’s not the only G.O.A.T. in the ring right now.