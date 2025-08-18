WWE News and Notes

– Triple H reflected on how much things have changed in wrestling, pointing out that “if you’d have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be the Undertaker, it would have been hard for me to, sort of, wrap my head around that.” He praised Undertaker’s surprising influence on AAA Lucha Libre, calling him “one of the big driving forces” behind the promotion today.

– Jacob Fatu (via The Rich Eisen Show) wants a match against Jeff Hardy.

– While speaking to Metro UK, Jade Cargill revealed that she and Naomi had big ideas for their No Holds Barred Match, but some of their ideas were turned down by WWE officials. They wanted to use weapons like mace and razors, but those plans were rejected for safety reasons. Jade admitted she especially wanted to include mace, but officials were worried about the risk to the live audience, since mace can spread easily and could have affected people in the front rows. She admitted that the entire first row would have been hit if it had been allowed.

– Finn Balor’s “Demonito” puppet at AAA Triplemanía was created by Jason Baker and his crew:

Thanks to my amazing crew for helping me build this & WWE creative team for such a fun project https://t.co/1Hu48TIRg8 — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) August 17, 2025

Baker has created props and masks for numerous WWE stars, including Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and the Wyatt Sicks.