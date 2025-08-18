WWE in discussions to air a PLE event on ESPN in September, JBL comments

– WWE is reportedly discussing having a huge new PLE event on ESPN this September, reports WrestleVotes.

It was noted the idea would be for this event to serve as a massive preview before WWE officially transitions all of its PLEs to ESPN is the U.S. starting April 2026. In addition it was noted that Indianapolis is being considered as a possible location for the show.

– JBL (on Something To Wrestle) stated that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar on ESPN at Wrestlepalooza would be the biggest match ever:

“The latest is that not only might they be running this PLE on September 20, not only could it headline John Cena versus Brock Lesnar that same night, but it might even be the very first WWE show on ESPN — and that would be monstrous.

Imagine telling fans they can see one of Cena’s last matches on ESPN. Thats just huge. To headline an ESPN debut is enormous and this is what TKO does so well. Week after week there’s another press release, another multibillion-dollar deal. It’s an incredible time to be in the wrestling business, and just as great to be a wrestling fan.”