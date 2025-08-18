Vince Russo blames Triple H for Karrion Kross’s WWE exit, Tag title match set for NXT Heatwave

– There has been a lot of speculation about whether their exit is real or a work. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo has blamed the company’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, for Kross’s exit from the company. On his YouTube channel, the veteran claimed that The Game didn’t like Kross because he asked questions and didn’t fall in line. Triple H did not like Karrion Kross. And I will explain to you why. A lot of it has to do with Karrion Kross having a brain and Karrion Kross having a mouth. So that’s a problem right there. The fact that Karrion Kross has a brain and Karrion Kross has a mouth, that’s a problem for Karrion Kross. When the boss knows that you’re smarter than him, that is the kiss of death.

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs Darkstate for the NXT Tag Team Titles has been announced for Heatwave: