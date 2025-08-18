Video: Naomi is pregnant, vacates the Women’s Title

Naomi is pregnant and vacates the Women’s World Title. Naomi goes back into character and refuses to relinquish the Women’s World Title to Adam Pearce. Naomi jokes that Big Jim likes to Netflix and chill too much. She says that the Bloodline continues.

Naomi lays the title down in the ring. She gives everyone a 9 month warning and she’ll be back stronger than ever.

Whoever is champion when Naomi returns will PROCEED WITH CAUTION! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/y8kdgcfrrT — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025

How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion. https://t.co/HHYae3G5Qr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2025