Triplemania XXXIII a rousing success for AAA and WWE

Triplemania XXXIII was a rousing success Saturday night, with Arena CDMX in Mexico City packed to its rafters.

The total attendance announced was 19,691 and the number represented an expanded set up after initial tickets sold out. The stage was decreased in size to accommodate for a few thousand more fans.

This was the first Triplemania with WWE firmly behind its production and the show did have a WWE-feel to it from the very beginning. WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker were all at the show overseeing everything.

The show was streamed on WWE’s YouTube channel for the first time ever and by the time it was over, it had around 1.3 million views on the English language channel and an additional 900,000 on the Spanish language channel. In addition to YouTube, Triplemania XXXIII also aired on HBO Max, Space and Azteca 7 in Mexico.

12 hours removed from the show, Triplemania had over 2.8 million views combined on YouTube and climbing.

The show also did great on social media, trending #1 on X for a long time during the broadcast.

