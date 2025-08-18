Top wrestlers turned actors ranked, WWE files for a previous trademark, John Cena note

– Ireland is ready for John Cena:
Get ready for #SmackDown in Dublin this week with the All-New @JohnCena Farewell Tour Collection, available at #WWEEuroshop!
https://t.co/wzhz8weVbU pic.twitter.com/BzhDebKbQ6
— WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) August 18, 2025
– WWE officially filed a new trademark for The ThunderDome on August 15.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/GeVpsUch5T
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 18, 2025
– The Hollywood Reporter ranked the Top 10 Wrestlers Turned Actors
1 – Dave Bautista
2 – Dwayne Johnson
3 – John Cena
4 – Roddy Piper
5 – Adam Copeland
6 – Kevin Nash
7 – Hulk Hogan
8 – Paul Wight
9 – Jesse Ventura
10 – Andre The Giant
Honorable mentions: Stacy Keibler, Randy Orton, CM Punk, The Miz, MJF, Randy Savage, Mercedes Mone, Steve Austin, Goldberg, DDP, Triple H, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho