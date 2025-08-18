Top wrestlers turned actors ranked, WWE files for a previous trademark, John Cena note

– Ireland is ready for John Cena:

– WWE officially filed a new trademark for The ThunderDome on August 15.

– The Hollywood Reporter ranked the Top 10 Wrestlers Turned Actors

1 – Dave Bautista
2 – Dwayne Johnson
3 – John Cena
4 – Roddy Piper
5 – Adam Copeland
6 – Kevin Nash
7 – Hulk Hogan
8 – Paul Wight
9 – Jesse Ventura
10 – Andre The Giant

Honorable mentions: Stacy Keibler, Randy Orton, CM Punk, The Miz, MJF, Randy Savage, Mercedes Mone, Steve Austin, Goldberg, DDP, Triple H, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho

