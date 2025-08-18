The Undertaker and Charlotte Flair notes

– At Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII show, The Undertaker was present backstage along with both Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Shawn Michaels, providing WWE presence at the event, with this being the first TripleMania showcase under the WWE banner.

According to Fightful Select, this may not be the last that AAA has seen of the iconic multi-time world champion. It is noted that the WWE Hall Of Famer could be around AAA more often, with Fightful Select being told to expect to see him again.

– Charlotte Flair thought she ran into Justin Bieber in Vegas, even tweeted a pic with the caption “I’m sorry, yeah” . Turns out, it was just an impersonator fooling everyone .

Once fans pointed it out, Flair quickly deleted the post.