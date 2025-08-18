Original ECW backstage hand passes away

Michael Farren passed away peacefully on August 12, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. Farren wasn’t a face you saw in the ring, but those close to the business knew his work behind the curtain. He played a key role assisting ECW with merchandise and logistics during the promotion’s gritty rise in the 1990s. His brother Damien, who also worked with ECW, passed away several years ago.

The announcement was made via the Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors’ official Facebook page, where the family shared this message:

“The death has occurred of Michael FARREN. FARREN, 12th. August 2025, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Altnagelvin Hospital, MICHAEL, beloved son of Marie and the late Mickey, cherished brother of the late Damien. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.”

Funeral arrangements have been set. Michael will repose at his home at 49 Carn Manor on Wednesday, August 13, beginning at 5:00 p.m., with private family hours from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral will take place on Friday, August 15, with Mass held at St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower at 10:00 a.m., followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

The family is requesting donations in Michael’s memory be made to the Foyle Hospice in Derry:

“Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.”

It’s the end of an era for those who knew what Michael Farren meant to ECW. His quiet but impactful work helped keep the chaos of extreme wrestling moving forward, and his loss is being felt by those who were part of that journey.