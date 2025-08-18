Notes on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

– Rhea Ripley has pulled up to tonight’s WWE Raw show with bubble wrap:
Philly… Be nice!
I’m not f’n around with you this time… pic.twitter.com/DnJth8Gw9i
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 18, 2025
She suffered her shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan in this arena on the Raw after WrestleMania 40.
– Finn Balor said the burger he got from Niño Hamburguesa at Triplemania made him sick:
For the record.
That burger made me sick pic.twitter.com/nxOxNJJ7v2
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 18, 2025