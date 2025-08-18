Notes on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

– Rhea Ripley has pulled up to tonight’s WWE Raw show with bubble wrap:

Philly… Be nice!

I’m not f’n around with you this time… pic.twitter.com/DnJth8Gw9i — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 18, 2025

She suffered her shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan in this arena on the Raw after WrestleMania 40.

– Finn Balor said the burger he got from Niño Hamburguesa at Triplemania made him sick:

For the record.

That burger made me sick pic.twitter.com/nxOxNJJ7v2 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 18, 2025