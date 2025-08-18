Notes on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Steve Gerweck
Rhea Ripley has pulled up to tonight’s WWE Raw show with bubble wrap:

She suffered her shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan in this arena on the Raw after WrestleMania 40.

Finn Balor said the burger he got from Niño Hamburguesa at Triplemania made him sick:

