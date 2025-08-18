Notes on Danhausen, Alberto Del Rio, and Leyla Hirsch

– Danhausen’s AEW deal was extended due to injury time, reports Fightful. Danhausen preferred it to just expire if AEW did not have anything creatively for him.

– Leyla Hirsch announced:

Now accepting bookings for upcoming shows and events! Email for inquiries and availability! pic.twitter.com/n9NK0FxP76 — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) August 18, 2025

– Triple H’s official Instagram is flooded with “We Want Alberto” comments, mostly from fans in Mexico calling for his return.

– During the Triplemania event, the crowd kept shouting Alberto Del Rio’s name, but unfortunately, he never showed up.

Today, on his Instagram account, he posted this:

“My Mexico, thank you for so much.”