Interesting names backstage at Raw, special guest referee announced for NXT, Chris Bey update

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
406

Fightful reports that AAA stars Mr. Iguana and El Hijo Del Vikingo are currently backstage for RAW tonight in Philadelphia.

– NXT has announced:

– Chris Bey’s TNA contract would have been up if not for his unfortunate accident in the ring. TNA sources indicated that Chris Bey’s deal was nearing its end, but that he is still considered with the company and is being paid under the terms of his deal, reports Fightful.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here