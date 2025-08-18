Interesting names backstage at Raw, special guest referee announced for NXT, Chris Bey update

– Fightful reports that AAA stars Mr. Iguana and El Hijo Del Vikingo are currently backstage for RAW tonight in Philadelphia.

– NXT has announced:

.@mashaslamovich will serve as the Special Guest Referee when Fatal Influence and The Elegance Brand battle it out in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match TOMORROW when #WWENXT heads to Philly! TICKETS ON SALE NOW ️: https://t.co/eMXd3DZxuK pic.twitter.com/Ef7ipTXUQ2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2025

– Chris Bey’s TNA contract would have been up if not for his unfortunate accident in the ring. TNA sources indicated that Chris Bey’s deal was nearing its end, but that he is still considered with the company and is being paid under the terms of his deal, reports Fightful.