Cody Rhodes filming Street Fighter movie, playing the role of Guile

Cody Rhodes is currently away filming the movie Street Fighter where he is playing the role of Guile.

A teaser image of the shadow Cody as Guile was posted by comedian Andrew Schultz, who is playing the character of Dan Hibiki in the movie, as an Instagram Story.

Cody was written off TV for a few weeks on Smackdown two weeks ago after he got attacked by Drew McIntyre. The American Nightmare is expected to be back on WWE television shortly and will not miss out a lot of time.

Guile debuted as one of the original eight World Warriors in 1991’s Street Fighter II video game by Capcom and is one of the most popular characters in the series. In the game he is a U.S. Air Force pilot who is seeking to avenge the death of his friend. Guile holds the rank of Colonel in the game.

Jean-Claude Van Damme portrayed the same character in the Street Fighter movie which was released in 1994.

Rhodes joins fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in the movie. Reigns was cast as Akuma.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996