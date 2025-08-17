WWE’s approach to contract negotiations, Khan on suggestion that WWE is going to bring down AEW

– In the aftermath of Karrion Kross’ WWE departure, it has been revealed how WWE approaches contract negotiations.

“If they see you as a star, they’re going to try and sign you six months ahead. That’s how it is. Sometimes doesn’t work out that way. Drew McIntyre, obviously, they tried to sign him way early. He turned down offers, eventually signed…

“With Kross, they just made the mistake with Killings. Are they really going to make the same mistake again? Now, the idea is when it’s somebody they don’t care about, how do they do it? Before the thing started, I was absolutely told this is how if it’s a marginal person they will wait until the end, and then they will make an offer, and they will give a timeframe, take it or leave it, this is your offer.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Tony Khan responds to a comment saying that WWE is going to bring AEW down and close shop:

‘That will be the day’