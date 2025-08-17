Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Natalya vs Becky Lynch (C) for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
• Raquel Rodriguez vs Iyo Sky
• Penta vs Xavier Woods
• The Vision appear
• Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses the WWE Universe
• Bron Breakker vs Jey Uso
