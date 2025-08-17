Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Steve Gerweck
Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

Natalya vs Becky Lynch (C) for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez vs Iyo Sky

Penta vs Xavier Woods

• The Vision appear

• Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses the WWE Universe

Bron Breakker vs Jey Uso

