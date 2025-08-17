Triple H posts backstage video from Triplemania, Konosuke Takeshita wins the G1 Climax, birthdays

– Konosuke Takeshita Defeated Evil to win the G1 CLIMAX 35 Finals with Raging Fire!

– Triple H backstage at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII:

Last night was special. Congratulations to @luchalibreaaa and thank you to the fans who made #Triplemania a great event. And that was just day one… pic.twitter.com/uoYkSeMuZD — Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2025

“If you would’ve told me twenty years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be the Undertaker, it would’ve been hard for me to wrap my head around that.”

Honoring a legacy while forging the future. Congratulations to everyone involved and to our @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion, @vikingo_aaa. pic.twitter.com/jBgIsppvD3 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Cheerleader Melissa, Saraya, Indi Hartwell, Dick Togo & Danhausen today.