Triple H posts backstage video from Triplemania, Konosuke Takeshita wins the G1 Climax, birthdays

– Konosuke Takeshita Defeated Evil to win the G1 CLIMAX 35 Finals with Raging Fire!

Triple H backstage at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII:

“If you would’ve told me twenty years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be the Undertaker, it would’ve been hard for me to wrap my head around that.”

– Happy Birthday to Cheerleader Melissa, Saraya, Indi Hartwell, Dick Togo & Danhausen today.

